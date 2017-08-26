Martel Lilly 'may have been taken against his will'

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Martel Lilly was seen being put into the back of a car in Clacton, Essex, on Thursday afternoon

A 16-year-old boy seen being put into the back of a car "may have been taken against his will", police have said.

Martel Lilly was last seen on a bicycle in The Grove, Clacton, Essex, at 16:20 BST on Thursday. He was put into a car which was then driven off.

A 29-year-old man from Canvey Island has been arrested on suspicion of abduction.

Police are still searching for Martel, and said it was "really important we find him and make sure he's OK".

"Martel is known to be very active on social media and it may be that his friends have been in contact with him or have messaged him, particularly on Facebook Messenger or Snapchat," said Det Ch Insp Stuart Smith.

"I need anyone who has been in contact with him or knows where he is to come forward.

"I believe this was a targeted incident and there is no risk to the wider public."