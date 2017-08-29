Concern for missing teenager Martel Lily 'lowered'

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Police appealed for information about Martel Lily's whereabouts after concerns that he "may have been taken against his will"

Concerns for a 16-year-old boy seen being put into the back of a car have been "lowered", said police.

Police initially thought Martel Lilly was taken against his will when he was spotted being put into the vehicle in Clacton, Essex, on Thursday.

He has since contacted his family but officers still want to speak to him to "ensure his welfare".

A 29-year-old man from Canvey Island arrested on suspicion of abduction has been released on bail.

Det Ch Insp Stuart Smith, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, urged any of the teenager's friends or acquaintances to get in touch if they knew where he was.

"Our concerns for Martel have lowered as he has been in contact with members of his family and told them he is OK," he said.

"However, we still need to see and speak to him to ensure his welfare.

"Martel won't be in any trouble, we just need to make sure he's OK."