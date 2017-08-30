Harlow at 70: Colouring book draws on town's artistic history

Image copyright Simon Barnes Image caption The colouring book has been created to mark Harlow's 70th birthday

A colouring book has been made to mark the 70th birthday of a new town that became one of the UK's first post-war settlements.

Artist Simon Barnes' 22 drawings celebrate buildings, landscapes and public sculptures in Harlow, Essex.

They include pictures of work by famous sculptors Auguste Rodin, Sir Henry Moore and Leon Underwood.

The town was founded on 25 March 1947 and designed by Sir Frederick Gibberd for 60,000 people.

Image copyright Simon Barnes Image caption The colouring book includes drawings including a sculpture by French artist Auguste Rodin

Image copyright Paul Farmer/Geograph Image caption Auguste Rodin's sculpture of Eve can be found by the town's Water Gardens Shopping Centre

All the pictures have been produced from photos taken by Mr Barnes.

"I have lived in Harlow since I was a teenager in the mid-70s," he said.

"I have always enjoyed the green spaces and public art that are within the boundaries of the town.

"Because I'm an artist I wanted to share my enjoyment of the town spaces, since we are a 'sculpture town' it was easy to draw the public areas that display the sculpture and a slice of history."

The colouring book is available to download for free and digital copies are being sent to all schools in the town.

Harlow history

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A sign erected by Harlow Urban District Council welcomes motorists to Harlow New Town with the town's coat of arms in emblazoned on the right of the sign