Brett Rogers: Inmates admit killing Essex double murderer

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Brett Rogers was jailed in 2012 for an attack on his father. He was out on licence when he committed the double murders

Two inmates have admitted killing a man serving life at HMP Long Lartin for murdering his mother and her friend.

Brett Rogers fatally stabbed the pair in May 2015 at his mother's home in Stansted Mountfitchet, Essex while on licence for attacking his father Peter.

Gary Lindley, 41 and Billy White, 21, who were inmates with Rogers at HMP Long Lartin in Evesham, Worcestershire pleaded guilty to his murder.

Rogers, 25, was jailed for 32 years but was found dead in his cell in June.

Lindley and White will be sentenced on 15 September.

During Rogers' trial, Chelmsford Crown Court was told his mother Gillian Phillips, 54, and David Oakes, 60, had more than 40 stab wounds each when police found them at her home in Essex in 2015.

Rogers was given a 32-year minimum term and told if he was ever released, he would be on licence for the rest of his life.