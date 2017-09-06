Driving ban for Southend United captain Anton Ferdinand

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ferdinand was not present during the brief sentencing hearing before Basildon magistrates, who were told he earned £690 per week from Southend United

Southend United captain Anton Ferdinand has been banned from driving after he was caught speeding.

Magistrates heard it was the 32-year-old's fourth speeding offence within three years, meaning he had totted up 12 penalty points on his licence.

Ferdinand, who has a two-year contract with League One Southend, was caught doing 38mph (61kmh) in a 30mph (48kmh) road in Billericay, Essex.

He was banned from driving for six months and fined £350.

Ferdinand was not present for the hearing on Tuesday before Basildon magistrates, who were told he earned £690 per week from Southend United.