Shoeburyness taxi driver dies of head injury
- 6 September 2017
- From the section Essex
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A taxi driver who suffered a serious head injury while working a shift has died.
The man, thought to be in his 60s, was found in Ness Road, Shoeburyness, Essex at about 22:15 BST last Wednesday, police said.
His death is being treated as "unexplained", officers added.
Two teenage girls, aged 16 and 17, who were arrested last week have been released while further investigations are carried out.
Police said the man was from the Southend area.