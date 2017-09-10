Tilbury rape victim subjected to 'horrible attack'

A woman has been raped in what police described as a "horrible attack".

The victim was attacked by a man who approached her in an alleyway in Tilbury, Essex, at about 23:00 BST on Saturday.

After being approached close to the offices of Tilbury Taxi, the victim was raped close to Church Road.

Anyone who had the victim knocking at their door in the early hours or have CCTV footage, has been urged to contact police.

The attacker has been described as white, aged 40, 5ft 6in (1.67m) tall and of medium build.

Det Insp Natalia Ross said: "This was a horrible attack and it's really important we find the man responsible."