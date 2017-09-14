Image copyright Reuters Image caption Prince Harry chatted to a group of children who were were building shelters

Prince Harry has visited a conservation project where he met children learning to build waterproof shelters and light fires as part of a survival course.

The prince spent a couple of hours at the Wilderness Foundation in Chatham Green, near Chelmsford, learning about its projects in the UK and abroad.

The charity teaches children to take action to protect the countryside.

He also met teenagers taking part in a programme which helps them overcome family, social and personal problems.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The youngsters told Harry how much the project had helped them

Harry joked with children from Felsted School, in Dunmow, who were drenched by a bucket of water while testing a supposedly waterproof shelter.

Asking them how they allowed it to happen, he said to the youngsters: "I think what you need to do is remake it and put him [the instructor] in it."

Image copyright PA Image caption Prince Harry suggested the youngsters put the instructor in the shelter and throw water over him