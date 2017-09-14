Image copyright Nicole Dobbin Image caption Cambridge United fan Simon Dobbin was left with brain damage after he was attacked in March 2015

Police are investigating allegations of abuse waged against the wife of a football fan who was left brain damaged when he was attacked by rival fans.

Simon Dobbin, from Suffolk, was assaulted in Southend, Essex, in March 2015.

Twelve football hooligans were jailed at Basildon Crown Court in July for their parts in the attack.

Essex Police is now investigating claims Mr Dobbin's wife Nicole was verbally abused outside the court.

Mr Dobbin spent a year in hospital as a result of the attack which happened after his team, Cambridge United, played at Southend United's ground Roots Hall.

He is being cared for by his family at home in Mildenhall.

He attended court to see his attackers sentenced, but had to leave when he became upset.

Three of the 12 men sentenced were given five-year jail terms.

Sentenced

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Top row (l to r) Alexander Woods, Greg Allen, Ian Young, James Woods, Jamie Chambers, Lewis Courtnell. Bottom row (l-to r) Matthew Petchey, Michael Shawyer, Philip McGill, Rhys Pullen, Ryan Carter, Scott Nicholls and Thomas Randall

Eight men were found guilty of violent disorder, while Rhys Pullen admitted the charge. They were sentenced to the following:

Five years for Ryan Carter, 21, of York Road, Southend

Four years for Jamie Chambers, 24, of Coleman Street, Southend

Three-and-a-half years for Lewis Courtnell, 34, of Stadium Road, Southend

Three-and-a-half years for Scott Nicholls, 40, of Little Spenders, Basildon

Three-and-a-half years for Matthew Petchey, 26, of Lascelles Gardens, Rochford

Sixteen months for Rhys Pullen, 21, of Wickford

Five years for Thomas Randall, 22, of Seaforth Avenue, Southend

Five years for Alexander Woods, 25, of Fairmead Avenue, Westcliff

Three years for James Woods, 25, of Fairmead Avenue, Westcliff

Three men were jailed for conspiracy to commit violent disorder:

Three years for Greg Allen, 29, of Western Avenue, Westcliff

Three years for Phil McGill, 32, of Hornby Avenue, Westcliff

Two-and-half-years for Michael Shawyer, 31, of Belgrave Road, Leigh-on-Sea

All of the men were given a 10-year football banning order.

Ian Young, 41, of Brightwell Avenue, Westcliff was found guilty of assisting an offender by hiding the group while police were conducting a search. He was given an 18-month suspended prison sentence and must do 250 hours of unpaid work