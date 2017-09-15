Image copyright Elliot Mercer Image caption Kevin Malthouse (rt) played for Tilbury Football Club between 2011 and 2014

A second man has been accused of murdering an ex-non-league footballer who was stabbed in the chest.

Kevin Malthouse, 24, was found fatally injured in Blackshots Lane, Grays, Essex on 1 July following reports of a fight. He died at the scene.

Dusan Samardzija, 22, of Cypress Path, Romford, is charged with murder and three counts of grievious bodily harm.

The student was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on 19 September.

Jack Taylor, 18, from Oakley Close in Grays, is also accused of killing Mr Malthouse and is due to stand trial on 20 November.

Mr Malthouse, from Stanford-le-Hope in Essex, played for Tilbury Football Club between 2011 and 2014.