Image caption Police were called to Eden Green in South Ockendon on 21 August after reports a man had been injured

A man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Essex.

Daniel Adger, 34, was found injured at a property in Eden Green, South Ockendon, on 21 August and died when he arrived at hospital.

Essex Police said Zakaria Lahrar, 19, of Dee Close, Upminster, has also been charged aggravated burglary.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Basildon Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Lee Dowman, 50, of Lytton Road, Grays, is also charged with murder and due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on 31 October.

A 42-year-old man from Tilbury, a 31-year-old woman from South Ockendon, a 32-year-old man of no fixed address and a 21-year-old woman from London were also arrested on suspicion of murder.

They have been released on police bail until a date later this month.

A 30-year-old man from Barking who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation, police said.