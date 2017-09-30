Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Allcie Houlder, 22, was returned to the UK from Venezuela after a 10-month extradition process

A man extradited from Venezuela has been charged with the murder of a teenager in Essex.

Nico Ramsay, 19, from London, was found with a stab wound to the chest in Napier Avenue, Southend, in February 2016 and died four days later.

Allcie Houlder, 22, of Mantle Way, Stratford, was arrested in Caracas in November 2016.

He was returned to the UK on Friday after extradition processes and is due at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court later.