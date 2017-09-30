Nico Ramsay murder: Allcie Houlder charged over death
- 30 September 2017
- From the section Essex
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man extradited from Venezuela has been charged with the murder of a teenager in Essex.
Nico Ramsay, 19, from London, was found with a stab wound to the chest in Napier Avenue, Southend, in February 2016 and died four days later.
Allcie Houlder, 22, of Mantle Way, Stratford, was arrested in Caracas in November 2016.
He was returned to the UK on Friday after extradition processes and is due at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court later.