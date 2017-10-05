Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was inside a house in Leigh-on-Sea when he was attacked

A man in his 20s has been left with facial injuries after he was sprayed with a substance, which police believe was ammonia.

The victim was inside a house in Danbury Close, Leigh-on-Sea when he was sprayed by a man in his 50s.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Essex Police said an Army-style van was seen outside the property. It was painted in light-brown camouflage with images of soldiers, guns and a naked woman on it.

"This was a nasty incident but I want to reassure the public that attacks like these are very rare," Det Insp David Miles added.

"We believe it was a targeted attack and there is no risk to the wider public."