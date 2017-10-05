Image copyright Met Police Image caption Mark Croxson is known to sleep rough in parks in Rainham, police say

Police have named a man they are searching for on suspicion of murder after a body was found.

Rodney Parlour, 51, died of multiple injuries inside his home in Hood Road, Rainham, on Monday.

On Thursday, Scotland Yard issued an appeal to help trace 47-year-old Mark Croxson in connection with the death.

Det Ch Insp Gary Holmes said he was appealing for the public's help in finding Mr Croxson as a "matter of urgency".

Mr Croxson, of no fixed address, is known to sleep rough in parks in Rainham, police say.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Rodney Parlour died of multiple injuries inside his home in Rainham

The Met Police said anybody who sees him should not approach him but telephone 999 immediately.

Det Ch Insp Holmes added: "I believe he is very likely to be in the Rainham area.

"I also want to hear from any witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious over the weekend of 30 September and 1 October in the vicinity of Hood Road.

"What may seem like a small detail could be crucial to this murder investigation."

A 46-year-old man was arrested on Monday in Hornchurch before being released on police bail pending further inquiries.