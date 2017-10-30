Image caption The former Odeon cinema in Colchester was set on fire deliberately, investigators found

A fire in a former cinema where homeless people are known to sleep was started deliberately, fire bosses say.

Seventy firefighters were called to the former Odeon in Crouch Street, Colchester, at about 01:45 BST on Sunday.

No-one was found inside the building, Essex Fire and Rescue Service said.

According to the incident commander, some rough sleepers were moved on by police in the hours before the fire broke out.

The fire was put out by 09:00 GMT and the road was closed for several hours while the cause of the blaze was investigated.