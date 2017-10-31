Image copyright Sgt Colin Shead/Twitter Image caption The car came off the A12 and landed on the B1024

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries when the car she was in came off a bridge and landed on the road underneath.

The passenger, in her 30s, was taken to hospital after the vehicle dropped on to the B1024 from the northbound A12 at Kelvedon at about 01:00 GMT.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, Essex Police said.

The A12 was closed for several hours while the crash was investigated.

Highways England confirmed the northbound carriageway reopened just after 09:30 GMT but lengthy delays remained.

Earlier, Essex Police had "strongly urged people to avoid the area if possible".

Detectives are also questioning the man on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle while unfit through drink or drugs, taking without consent, and having no insurance and no licence.