Leigh-on-Sea doctor charged with sexually assaulting four women
A doctor has been charged with sexually assaulting four women and making indecent photographs of children.
Kamran Ali, 38, of Glendale Gardens, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, faces seven counts of sexual assault, allegedly committed between September and November 2016.
He has also been charged with one count of making indecent photographs of children and possession of an extreme pornographic image.
Dr Ali is due to appear at Southend Magistrates' Court on 11 December.