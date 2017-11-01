Essex housemaster cleared of indecent assault
- 1 November 2017
- From the section Essex
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A former housemaster at a boarding school has been cleared of indecent assault.
A jury found Brian Truan, 80, not guilty of nine charges of alleged abuse at Elmbridge school near Fyfield, Essex, in the 1980s.
Judge Christopher Morgan at Chelmsford Crown Court told the jury to disregard three other counts.
Mr Truan, of Peldon near Colchester, Essex, had denied the charges. Elmbridge closed in 1994.