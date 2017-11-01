From the section

Image caption Brian Truan was cleared of indecent assault by a jury at Chelmsford Crown Court

A former housemaster at a boarding school has been cleared of indecent assault.

A jury found Brian Truan, 80, not guilty of nine charges of alleged abuse at Elmbridge school near Fyfield, Essex, in the 1980s.

Judge Christopher Morgan at Chelmsford Crown Court told the jury to disregard three other counts.

Mr Truan, of Peldon near Colchester, Essex, had denied the charges. Elmbridge closed in 1994.