A train passenger who lost her engagement ring on her way to work says she is "one happy girl" after staff dismantled the carriage and found it.

As reported in The Echo, Lucy Holbrook lost the ring on a Chalkwell to London Fenchurch Street train on 21 October.

She had taken it off to moisturise her hands when it was knocked off her knee.

c2c staff ended up removing more than 280 seats from the train in question, as well as the radiator grilles, before finally spotting the ring.

A spokeswoman for the train company said staff at its East Ham depot "literally left no seat unturned as they stripped the carriages out in their search".

"We were delighted that we managed to find the ring and could reunite such a treasured possession with its owner," she added.

Ms Holbrook's Facebook post to try to locate the ring had been shared almost 7,500 times.

"I'm so very grateful to you all for sharing and sending me prayers and vibes to find it," she wrote in a follow-up post.

"I'm one happy girl right now. I'm so grateful to all of the C2C crew."