Image copyright James Gammons Image caption The school said pupils had suffered minor injuries and been left shaken

Up to 10 pupils have been injured in a crash between two buses.

The pupils from Deben Park High School in Loughton were aboard a broken-down bus when it collided with a second bus in Chigwell.

London Ambulance Service said it was called shortly before 09:00 GMT, and said those injured suffered bumps and bruises.

The service said it spent about an hour treating people at the scene. None of those hurt was taken to hospital.

A spokeswoman for the school said up to 30 pupils aged between seven and 13 were on the bus.

It was a public service, the school said, but with student seats paid for by Essex County Council.

As soon as the school learned about the accident, staff went to the scene to help those affected.

Image copyright BBC/Vizmaps

A number of children were said to be left shaken and were taken home by their parents.

Jacqui Gammons, from Aybridge, said her son James was celebrating his 13th birthday. She aid he was now "all right" but "a bit shaken up".

A spokesman for the bus company involved - EOS Buses - said the driver had been cautioned by the police, and he would be subject of an internal inquiry.