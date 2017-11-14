Image copyright Family photo Image caption Iris Day died while waiting for a heart operation

A "lack of communication" between hospitals may have played a part in a baby's death, an inquest has heard.

Iris Day, who was born with a heart defect, died a week before scheduled surgery at Evelina London Children's Hospital.

The operation on the six-month-old, who also had Down's syndrome, had been cancelled on three occasions.

She died on 2 December at Colchester Hospital, Essex Coroner's Court heard..

The inquest in Chelmsford heard three scheduled operations for the heart defect had been cancelled.

'Sad demise'

The first delay was after Iris had a viral infection and the risks of surgery were too high.

On November 25, the operation was cancelled for a second time due to a lack of beds, and re-scheduled surgery on November 30 was also postponed as another ill child was prioritised.

Iris was admitted to Colchester Hospital on 2 December with breathing problems but died later that day as a result of her unrepaired heart defect.

Dr Kalyaan Devarajan, a paediatric consultant at Colchester Hospital, investigated what went wrong in Iris's care while at the hospital.

He told the inquest: "We identified a series of deficiencies in certain aspects of care resulting in her sad demise."

'Made a difference'

Discussions with the specialist team at Evelina London Children's Hospital should have happened "soon after admission" to Colchester Hospital but did not happen at all, he said.

"It would have made some difference to how we dealt with Iris on that particular occasion," he added.

Asked what these differences may have been, Dr Devarajan said: "It's dependent on the feedback from the Evelina Hospital."

"If they said 'let's transfer the child across', we would have initiated those steps," he said.

He added there was a "lack of communication between different hospitals" and said: "We don't know if it would have made a difference."

Iris's increasing heart rate was not recognised as a significant deterioration, blood gas readings were not recorded correctly and the incident should have been escalated to a senior team, Dr Devarajan added.

The inquest continues.