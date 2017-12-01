Image caption Ruby Wilson was found dead at Forest Place Nursing Home

A man has been charged with the murder of a 94-year-old woman at a nursing home in Essex.

Ruby Wilson was reported to have suffered serious injuries at Forest Place Nursing Home in Roebuck Lane, Buckhurst Hill, Essex, on Wednesday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination appeared to show she had been stabbed in the neck.

Antony Jennings, 32, of Clinton Crescent, Ilford, is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court later.

Essex Police previously said Mr Jennings was known to the victim, and had no connection to the care home.