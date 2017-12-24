Six hundred and twenty five laptop and tablet computers seized at a house in Essex can now be claimed by owners.

The house in Southend was raided on 29 November. Many of the stolen computers have serial numbers or unique markings.

"Anyone who may have had a laptop or tablet stolen in the past 18 months and can supply identification should get in touch," a police spokesman said.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and released under investigation, he said.