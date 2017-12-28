Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Pub managers Mick Dore and his wife Sarah said Mariusz was as hard to find as Lord Lucan

A man who lost his Christmas bonus at a pub has been reunited with his money following a social media campaign.

A mystery pay packet addressed to "Mariusz" was left in The Alexandra pub in Wimbledon, on 21 December.

He was reunited with his £600 six days later after pub managers Mick Dore and his wife Sarah put out an appeal that was viewed by millions on social media.

Mariusz, who returned to Poland over Christmas, learned his money had been located when his son saw the appeal.

Skip Twitter post by @TheAlexSW19 We just want to say a HUUUUGE thank-you to everyone who tweeted it, retweeted it, translated it, put zeds into etc. We never had one single fraudulent claim (a couple of jokey ones only) and Mariusz's son SAW IT ON SOCIAL MEDIA, "could this be you Dad?". You did it people!!! — The Alexandra (@TheAlexSW19) December 27, 2017 Report

Image copyright The Alexandra Image caption The wage packet was found in a sealed envelope addressed to "Mariusz" under a chair in The Alexandra pub in Wimbledon

"We had hoped to find him before Christmas" Mr Dore said.

The hunt was made harder because Mariusz does not use social media, she added.

Image copyright Google Image caption Staff at The Alexandra, in Wimbledon, found the pay packet after closing on 21 December

Mr Dore said: "He was like Lord Lucan in the end.

"I don't think he appreciated the fact the whole world was looking for him.

"He didn't tell his wife because he didn't want the hassle."

Image copyright The Alexandra Image caption Assistant Manager, Andrew "Nobby" Radcliffe, was praised for his honesty after finding the pay packet containing £600

The post was viewed more than 1.5m times on Facebook and retweeted by more than 22,000 accounts, including celebrities such as JK Rowling.

Mariusz, who works in the building trade, left a generous tip for Andrew Radcliffe - known as Nobby - the barman, who had found the pay packet under a chair.

"We're hugely proud of him. Without his honesty there would be no story," Mr Dores said.