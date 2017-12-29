Image copyright Google Image caption George Cunningham was fatally wounded in a daytime assault in Dilkes Park, South Ockendon, on 14 December

Detectives investigating the suspected murder of a 52-year-old man in a public park have made an arrest.

George Cunningham was fatally wounded in the daytime assault in Dilkes Park, South Ockendon, on 14 December.

Essex Police arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of Mr Cunningham's murder. It is understood Mr Cunningham was attacked by two men.

The man arrested, who is from the London area, is currently in custody at Grays police station.