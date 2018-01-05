Image copyright Essex Police Image caption The weapons were discovered when police searched a derelict building in North Ockendon

A haul of weapons and ammunition, including AK47s and grenades, have been found in a derelict building.

They were found during a search of a site in North Ockendon, near Thurrock, Essex, on Thursday, Essex Police said.

The Ministry of Defence's explosive ordnance disposal unit was also called.

Det Supt Mark Hall described the discovery as a "significant seizure" and warned "in the wrong hands these weapons could have caused very considerable harm".

The weapons, believed to include two AK47 rifles, a hand gun, a sawn-off shotgun, ammunition and a number of high explosive grenades, are being examined by forensic and ballistic specialists.

Police said there was no risk to the public.

"The investigation is at an early stage and I am maintaining an open mind as to the origin of these weapons, however from their condition they may have been in situ for some time," Det Supt Mark Hall added.