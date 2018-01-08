Image copyright Kelly Brinkman Image caption Kelly Brinkman, Olivia, Paolo Pereira with new baby Lillie

A new mother has thanked a lorry driver who carried her car over a flooded causeway while she was in labour.

Kelly Brinkman was in labour and waiting for 3ft 6ins deep (1.2m) sea water to recede on The Strood Causeway from Mersea Island, Essex.

Justin Tacey, 45, offered to put her car on his lorry and drive across.

Mr Tacey inched through the rising tide to get her on the road to hospital, where her breached baby girl was delivered by Caesarean section.

Ms Brinkman and partner Paolo Pereira had driven to different places to get off the island last Thursday but were prevented by the high tide.

'Looking panicky'

Ms Brinkman said: "I am just so grateful to Justin. He probably saved the baby's life because she was in a breach position and well on her way. The only way to save her was a Caesarean section.

"We have named her Lillie and she is now fine but always hungry and joins her sister Olivia."

Mr Tacey, who works for Emmitt Plant at Diss in Norfolk, said: "I had been on Mersea delivering to a holiday camp and was waiting for the coastguards to let us cross.

"I noticed a man looking panicky on the phone and we got chatting. He said his partner was in labour and he was worried as it looked like a long wait for the tide to go down.

"I spoke to the coastguard team and said the couple's Ford Kuga could go on the back of the lorry and I would carry them across.

"It took about five minutes to cross the half mile causeway slowly and carefully."

West Mersea Coastguard also paid tribute to Mr Tacey, calling him a "true gentleman".