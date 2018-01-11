Image caption An Essex Police misconduct panel heard PC Anthony Crick took his child to Colchester Hospital with breathing issues in April 2017

A police officer has been sacked after lying about hospital appointments involving his baby son.

An Essex Police misconduct panel heard PC Anthony Crick took his child to Colchester Hospital with breathing issues in April 2017.

However, the panel heard he was dishonest about his movements, claiming to be at the hospital when he was not.

Ch Supt Carl O'Malley said while the circumstances had been "traumatic" officers had to "tell the truth".

The panel heard how Maldon-based PC Crick had claimed to still be in hospital - and was therefore unavailable for duty the next day - when in fact he had already left.

He also excused himself from further duties falsely claiming he was at the hospital.

Ch Supt O'Malley said: "PC Crick had been provided with considerable support by the force in managing his attendance issues over the past few years and this support will always be available for staff and officers.

"However to tell lies to supervisors and colleagues is inexcusable and the force will not tolerate dishonesty."