A married doctor has denied sexually assaulting four women patients.

Dr Kamran Ali, 39, pleaded not guilty at Basildon Crown Court to six counts of sexual assault.

The allegations involve four women and are said to have happened between September and November 2016.

Dr Ali, of Glendale Gardens, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, also denies one count of making indecent photographs of children and one of possessing an extreme pornographic image.

An earlier magistrates' court hearing was told that the allegations "occurred in the course of the defendant working as a GP trainee".

He was bailed to appear at Basildon Crown Court for trial on July 16.