Image caption Deputy Chief Constable Matthew Horne is alleged to have been physically and verbally abusive towards Essex Police colleagues

A deputy chief constable who allegedly hurled a stress ball at a colleague showed a "type of bullying behaviour", a misconduct panel has heard.

Essex Police's Deputy Chief Constable Matthew Horne has been accused of breaching police standards.

A professional standards board hearing into the period between 2015 and 2016 started in Chelmsford on Monday.

All of the allegations have been denied by Mr Horne, who has been on secondment to the National Crime Agency.

Stephen Morley, for Essex Police, told how Mr Horne allegedly confronted Supt Glenn Maleary in 2015 in a car park about the running of the force control room, which at the time was experiencing a "variety of difficulties".

The control room had been losing staff and had "unusually high levels of sickness", Mr Morley said.

Image caption The misconduct panel was told Supt Glenn Maleary was confronted about the performance of the Essex Police force control room

He said Mr Horne directed a number of swear words at Supt Maleary with his fists clenched. He allegedly told Supt Maleary he had 24 hours to sort out the control room or he was "history".

In interview, Mr Morley said, Mr Horne admitted to investigators he was upset and angry but denied using the swear words he was accused of using.

Mr Morley said Mr Horne was also accused of pushing the then Ch Supt Carl O'Malley into a desk during a "professional disagreement" and later hurled a stress ball at Ch Supt O'Malley, which hit him in the throat.

The hearing was told although Ch Supt O'Malley did not formally report the incidents, he did tell a colleague about the episode.

Mr Morley said the actions amounted to "a type of bullying behaviour".

The hearing, which is expected to last six days, continues.