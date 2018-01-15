Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was driven to the grounds of St Osyth Cemetery in Clay Lane where she was raped between 15:00 and 16:00 GMT

A woman was raped in a cemetery after being picked up by a man and driven to the graveyard.

The attack happened after the woman, in her 30s, was picked up on Sunday in Jackson Road, Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, by a man with two passengers in his car.

She was driven to the grounds of St Osyth Cemetery in Clay Lane, where she was raped between 15:00 and 16:00 GMT.

Anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the area between 14:30 and 17:00 GMT has been urged to contact police.

Det Insp Greg Wood, of Essex Police, said: "We are continuing to make extensive enquiries into this serious offence, including house-to-house enquiries and reviewing CCTV footage.

"We are currently treating this as an isolated incident but we understand the community will be concerned and we have increased our patrols in Jackson Road and the Clay Lane areas as a result."