Image caption Victim Gary Bassett died two days after an assault in Market Pavement, Basildon

A man who kicked a a 51-year-old in the head with enough force to cause fatal brain damage has been convicted of manslaughter.

Lloyd Deacon, 28, attacked Gary Bassett "in a moment of anger" at the back of a Primark store in Basildon in July.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Bassett died two days later from a rupture blood vessel in his brain.

Deacon was found guilty of manslaughter after a week-long trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

The court heard the pair got into an argument in Market Pavement at about 19:00 BST.

'Needless death'

Police said Deacon had "allowed his anger to take control" after the brief clash with Mr Bassett, who was in town with his friend Melanie Williams.

"He returned moments later and kicked Mr Bassett to the head with such force that he caused severe injuries to his brain from which he would never recover," said Det Ch Insp Stephen Jennings.

"Mr Bassett's death was completely needless. For a moment of anger his life was taken away."

Deacon, of Parsons Field, Dedham, will be sentenced on Friday.