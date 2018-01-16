Image copyright Essex Police Image caption John Pordage was shot dead at a petrol station in Chelmsford on August 5

A man was shot dead after remarking how a teenage boy resembled the Milkybar Kid, a court has heard.

Electrician John Pordage, 34, died in August after the shooting at a BP garage in Chelmsford.

Two teenage boys are on trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, where one of them faces a murder charge.

The court heard how Mr Pordage and a friend compared a third teenage boy, Bradley Blundell, 18, to the chocolate bar mascot.

Mr Blundell, who was 17 at the time, is accused of shooting Mr Pordage dead, but the court heard he has not been arrested and is on the run from police.

The court heard Mr Pordage and his friend, who were at the petrol station buying cigarettes and fizzy drinks following a night out in Chelmsford on 5 August, also made flirtatious remarks about a girl before the shooting.

The girl was part of the group of five teenagers who were at the garage fuelling a Ford Fiesta.

Prosecutor Tracy Ayling QC said: "Further comments were made, this time towards the males in the back [of the car], particularly in reference to Bradley Blundell.

"Reference was made to him looking like the Milkybar Kid. It may well be that that remark was the catalyst for what followed."

Image caption The shooting took place at a BP garage on Baddow Road

The court heard the three boys jumped out of the car and Mr Blundell brandished a small handgun obscured inside a blue carrier bag.

Ms Ayling said a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, brandished a retractable baton known as a "cosh".

Mr Pordage was shot in the heart, and a second shot allegedly pinged off a nearby telephone booth.

The two teenagers on trial were later traced to Witham and Norwich, the jury heard.

The 16-year-old boy denies murder and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

His co-defendant, Saul Stanley, 18 and of no fixed address, denies attempting to pervert the course of justice and five counts of possessing prohibited firearms and ammunition.

The trial continues.