Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The swans are expected to make a full recovery

Two swans who were shot in the head with crossbow bolts were used as "target practice", the RSPCA has said.

The animals, believed to be a mother and cygnet, were found on a canal near Maldon Golf Club in Essex on Saturday alongside an empty packet of 12 bolts.

They were too "frightened" to be caught, so a larger RSPCA team returned and caught them on Sunday.

The birds were taken to South Essex Wildlife Hospital where they are expected to make a full recovery.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The swans are believed to be a mother and cygnet

Sue Schwar, from South Essex Wildlife Hospital, said: "It is an incredible miracle both birds were not killed or their injuries much worse."

It is thought the swans were shot on Friday night or in the early hours of Saturday morning.

On Sunday, the member of the public who called the RSPCA returned with his friends to help catch the birds, alongside staff from the golf club and RSPCA staff.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption An X-ray showing where the crossbow bolt entered the swan's head

RSPCA inspector Rebecca Benson said: "It is frightening to think that someone thinks it is acceptable to walk around with a potentially dangerous weapon and use defenceless wildlife for target practice.

"I don't think that I can put into words how upsetting it was to see the injured birds and know that someone was responsible."

The RSPCA said the police and local council have been informed.