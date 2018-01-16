Image copyright East News Image caption Miraz Triggs used to be the head teacher at the Da Vinci Studio School in Stevenage

A head teacher who was found with "the most appalling" child abuse images has been given an 18-month suspended prison sentence.

Miraz Triggs, 46, admitted six counts including making and distributing indecent images of children.

Triggs, of Saffron Walden in Essex, used to be the head teacher at the Da Vinci Studio School in Stevenage.

At Chelmsford Crown Court, Judge Emma Peters said she knows others "will disagree" with her verdict.

The court was told how Triggs had lived a "double life" in which he taught and worked with children by day but then went home to gain "considerable sexual gratification from images involving offences against children".

Peter Gair, prosecuting, said Triggs had 33 images of the most serious images of abuse on his two home computers and nearly 21,000 of abuse deemed less serious in law.

He initially denied any knowledge of the images after his arrest in June, but later admitted the offences in court.

Image caption Miraz Triggs was given an 18-month suspended prison sentence at Chelmsford Crown Court

Judge Peters told Triggs he had been "cataloguing the abuse of children".

"Those images are only there because there is a trade in them and they only come to be because children are being abused," she added.

"The parents in this court, and those outside who will hear about this case, will feel there's an enormous need for retribution.

"Children are best protected by your being reformed and rehabilitated. There will be others who will disagree."

The court was told that since Triggs was caught he had experienced "total reputational ruin" and an "exodus of friends and associates".

Since losing his teaching job, Triggs, who the court heard was an "accomplished trombonist", has carried out charity work, sought to tackle his interest in child abuse images and busked to earn money for his family.

Triggs was also ordered to do 240 hours of unpaid work, 50 days of rehabilitation and pay £425 in costs.