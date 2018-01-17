Image copyright Stena Line Image caption The fire broke out on the Stena Line ship at about 04:20 GMT

Lorries were destroyed in a fire on a passenger liner carrying 400 people.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said the Stena Line ship which was due to dock at Harwich International Port, Essex, at about 05:00 GMT.

Firefighters said the fire started in a refrigerator lorry and spread to "several" surrounding vehicles.

Stena Line said the ship, travelling from the Hook of Holland, carried on to Harwich after the fire was put out. It said no-one was injured.

Fire crews were called to Parkeston Quay by the coastguard at 04:20.

Image copyright Harwich International Port Image caption The ship was travelling from the Hook of Holland to Harwich International Port

Incident commander Lee Lucas, from the fire service, said the fire was on a lower deck of the ship.

He said: "Once onboard firefighters began tackling the fire in sections and brought it under control quickly despite difficult conditions."

It said the the fire was extinguished by 07:00 and crews stayed onboard to tackle hotspots.

Vehicles involved in the fire were taken off the ship at 10:15 while firefighters continued to work at the scene, it said.

The fire service said there will be an investigation into the cause of the fire.