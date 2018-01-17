Image copyright Essex Police Image caption John Pordage was shot dead at a petrol station in Chelmsford on August 5

An electrician was fatally shot in the chest outside a petrol station after grabbing a teenager who had confronted him, a court heard.

John Pordage died in August after the shooting at a BP garage in Chelmsford.

A 16-year-old boy has denied murder and a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court heard he and two other teenagers got out of a car after being "wound up".

A teenage girl in the same car said she saw Mr Pordage, 34, grab one of the teenagers "before any banging".

That teenager, she said, was Bradley Blundell, 18, who is accused of shooting Mr Pordage dead.

The court heard Mr Blundell has not been arrested and is on the run from police.

The court was told Mr Pordage and a friend, who were at the petrol station buying cigarettes following a night out in Chelmsford in the early hours of 5 August, made flirtatious remarks about the girl before the shooting.

The girl, part of a group of five teenagers at the garage fuelling a Ford Fiesta, told the jury "they mentioned something about (her) bum".

Image caption The shooting took place at a BP garage on Baddow Road

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denies murder and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The prosecution said he brandished a retractable baton known as a "cosh" and was acting together with Blundell.

His co-defendant, Saul Stanley, 18 and of no fixed address, denies attempting to pervert the course of justice and five counts of possessing prohibited firearms and ammunition.

The trial continues.