The roof of The Sheldrake pub was blown off in strong winds early on Thursday

Up to 13,000 homes across Essex lost power in high winds that also blew the roof off a pub.

Winds of more than 80mph (130km/h) have been recorded across the region, with Essex Police reporting 71 incidents relating to trees coming down.

The roof of The Sheldrake pub in Meadow Way, Jaywick, was blown off.

Train operator Greater Anglia experienced disruption across its network, describing the weather as "one of the most severe incidents" in years.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service said it had dealt with 50 weather-related call-outs, including to an overturned lorry on the M11, a tree falling on a row of houses in Harlow and power cables on fire in Felsted.

A branch line between Marks Tey and Sudbury was blocked by a fallen tree, and disruption was expected to last until the end of the day, Greater Anglia said.

A bus replacement service will run instead.

The line is also damaged in four places between Colchester and Norwich by fallen trees, with blockages and overhead line problems.

"This is one of the most severe incidents we've seen in a number of years... it is very tough when you get this kind of weather," said Greater Anglia's Jonathan Denby.

Simon Whitfield from UK Power Networks said engineers had managed to reduce the number of homes without power from 13,000 to 8,800.

"We'll continue to focus on getting that number down through the morning," he said.

"We knew the wind speeds were going to be high, but they were higher than expected."

A flood alert is in place along the Essex coast from Fobbing to Purfleet - high water is expected at Southend at 13:30 GMT.