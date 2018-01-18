Image copyright Other Image caption Stuart Lubbock was found dead in Michael Barrymore's swimming pool in 2001

A bid for a fresh inquest into the death of a man at entertainer Michael Barrymore's house in 2001 has been blocked by the attorney general.

The body of Stuart Lubbock, 31, was found in a swimming pool at Mr Barrymore's home in Roydon, Essex.

An inquest into his death held in 2002 saw the coroner record an open verdict.

Mr Barrymore, 65, is suing Essex Police for wrongful arrest over Mr Lubbock's rape and murder. He is waiting to find out the amount of compensation owed.

Attorney General Jeremy Wright declined to give his authority for an application to be made to the High Court by Mr Lubbock's father Terry.

He said there was no new evidence likely to overturn the verdict at the first inquest, and as such it would "not be right to pass this matter to the High Court when the tests for a new inquest are not met".

An application for a fresh inquest can only be made with the authority of the attorney general.

Image copyright PA Image caption Michael Barrymore was arrested on suspicion of the rape and murder of Stuart Lubbock

Mr Barrymore, who presented shows such as Strike It Lucky and My Kind Of People, lodged a claim for damages for unlawful arrest and false imprisonment with the High Court in 2013.

He claimed the arrest, which took place in 2007, had destroyed his career.

Essex Police admitted the arrest was unlawful but argued Mr Barrymore should only receive a nominal payout, rather than the £2.4m he is trying to claim.

In November, the force was refused permission to appeal against a finding that Mr Barrymore was entitled to "more than nominal" damages.