A jury at Chelmsford Crown Court heard a police interview with Tammy Langton conducted six months after the crash

A driver whose car ran out of petrol and was hit by a lorry had searched online for how long she could keep going with low fuel, a court has heard.

Laura Cooper, 35, died in the crash on the M25, near Epping, Essex, in 2016.

Tammy Langton, 32, is on trial for causing death by dangerous driving alongside lorry driver Anthony Cheshire, 63. Both deny the charges.

In a police interview Ms Langton was asked why she searched on Google for "fuel warning light, how much left".

Her response, which was read out to the jury at Chelmsford Crown Court, was she had "just wanted to find out about the car" when she made the searches two months before the crash.

Det Con James Lee of Essex Police also asked the defendant why she had not used "five opportunities in 20 miles" to leave the motorway.

Ms Langton replied she was "maybe tired" and did not remember seeing signs for motorway services.

The crash happened on a clockwise stretch of the M25 where there was no hard shoulder

The crash happened between on the clockwise carriageway near Epping just before 02:00 on 29 March 2016, the court heard.

The Nissan Note being driven by Ms Langton, of Melthorpe Gardens, Blackheath, south-east London, stopped on the side of the road - where there was no hard shoulder - and was hit by a lorry about 18 seconds later.

The court previously heard from two toxicologists about the level of cannabis detected in Ms Langton's blood, which exceeded the legal limit.

The defendant claimed she had last used the drug on 26 March, but toxicologist Dr David Berry concluded she "had smoked cannabis... within one or two hours prior to the accident".

The prosecution claims Mr Cheshire, of Reynards Coppice, Sutton Hill, Telford, should have seen the stationary car in front of him and had "ample time" to be able to avoid hitting it.

Both defendants deny the charges against them.

The trial continues.