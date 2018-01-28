Image caption Essex Police said they were trying to contact the woman through a US lawyer in light of the allegations against Nelly

Police have said they want to contact a woman who has alleged in a US lawsuit that she was sexually assaulted by the rapper Nelly after a UK gig.

Essex Police said they wanted to obtain a report from the unnamed woman.

The allegation of an assault after a gig in Southend last month has been included in the claim of a US woman who has said she was raped by the rap star.

Nelly, real name Cornell Iral Haynes Jr, 43, has denied the allegations and has filed a counter-suit.

His lawyer Scott Rosenblum said the claim was "deceitful" and "motivated by money".

Essex Police said it would contact the Seattle-based lawyer bringing the lawsuit after it saw media reports in the US.

'Sensitive to women'

It has been alleged the woman was assaulted after the gig at Cliffs Pavilion on 5 December.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We have checked our records and don't appear to have received a report of this incident.

"Specially trained officers are now making contact with the solicitors in a bid to contact the victim to take a report."

Image caption Nelly's UK singles include "Ride Wit Me", "Hot in Herre" and "Body on Me"

Student Monique Greene, 22, alleges the rapper raped her on his tour bus and is suing the rapper in Washington, USA.

Prosecutors dropped a criminal case against him because she would not testify.

In court documents obtained by the Associated Press, the lawsuit also says a third woman alleges she was sexually assaulted after a show at Koko, in Camden, north London, in June 2016.

Ms Greene's lawyer, Karen Koehler, said she was contacted by the two women after they read about her client's case.

Nelly's lawyer Mr Roseblum said: "Nelly is sensitive to women that have been victimised and marginalised. This is not the case here. He will not stand silent.

"The recent addition of 'Jane Doe 1 and 2' is completely fabricated and an attempt to give credibility to his accuser's far-fetched story."