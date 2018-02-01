Image caption Jonathan Davies-Brewin, pictured on the right, admitted a child grooming offence at an earlier hearing

A former police officer who made a "very chilling" attempt to meet a 15-year-old boy has been given a nine month suspended prison sentence.

Det Con Jonathan Davies-Brewin, 50, of East Hill, Colchester, was arrested on 14 June last year, Essex Police said.

He had unknowingly arranged to meet a vigilante adult posing as a teenager.

During a hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court, Judge David Turner QC described the situation as "incredibly sad" for everyone involved.

Handing Davies-Brewin a nine-month sentence suspended for two years, the judge said it was "very chilling" to know the events leading up to the meeting had unfolded "within just an hour and a half".

The former detective had sent text messages to the boy asking where he lived and whether he wanted to meet up, despite being reminded he was 15.

When Davies-Brewin arrived at the pre-arranged meeting point at a Tesco store in Braintree, he was met by members of a vigilante group and police.

He admitted a child grooming offence during a Crown Court hearing in January.

Image caption Davies-Brewin sent text messages to a person he thought was a 15-year-old boy

Judge Turner said the offence showed "calculated conduct by a serving police officer who was aware of the law".

Essex Police said he had been suspended following his arrest, and and resigned from his post on 18 January. A misconduct hearing will take place at a later date.

As well as the suspended sentence, Davies-Brewin must must sign the sex offenders' register for 10 years and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.

He must also take part in 200 hours of unpaid community work and pay £1,200 in court costs.