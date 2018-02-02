Lawford stabbing death: Patrick Chandler denies murder
- 2 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has appeared in court and denied murder following a fatal stabbing in Essex at the end of last year.
John Comer, 46, was found with fatal injuries to his chest and stomach in Barker Close, Lawford, near Manningtree, on 1 December and later died in hospital.
Patrick Chandler, 44, of no fixed address, faces one count of murder.
He entered a not-guilty plea during a hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court and will face trial in May.