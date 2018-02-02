Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Ruby Wilson died at Forest Place Nursing Home in Roebuck Lane, Buckhurst Hill, Essex, in November

A man has denied murdering his grandmother at a nursing home.

Ruby Wilson, 94, who reportedly had dementia, died at Forest Place Nursing Home in Roebuck Lane, Buckhurst Hill, Essex, in November.

Prosecutors previously said her neck had been cut on both sides.

Appearing via video link at Chelmsford Crown Court, Mrs Wilson's grandson, 32-year-old Antony Jennings, admitted manslaughter on grounds of diminished responsibility but denied murder.

Mr Jennings, of Ilford, east London, was remanded in custody to face trial in May.

A post-mortem examination gave the preliminary cause of Mrs Wilson's death as an incised wound to the neck, police said previously.