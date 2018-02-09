Image caption There is currently no criminal investigation into Joseph Hause's death, said police

Police are making "additional inquiries" into the death of an inmate at Chelmsford prison.

Joseph Hause, 38, died in custody on 13 January, becoming the 10th person believed to have taken his own life at the jail in the past five years.

Although the death is being treated as non-suspicious, the BBC understands one member of staff has been suspended.

Essex Police said they were seeking more information in order to prepare a file for the coroner.

A police statement said: "There is currently no criminal investigation connected to the circumstances of Mr Hause's death, which continues to be treated as non-suspicious."

Regular checks were put in place for Mr Hause because of concerns he may harm himself.

The BBC understands that notes were made saying those checks happened.

But concerns have been raised to the police that the last contact with staff may have been hours before he was found.

A Prison Service spokesman said: "Our sincere condolences are with the family and friends of Mr Hause at this difficult time.

"There is an ongoing police investigation, so it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage."