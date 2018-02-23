Image copyright Google Image caption The alleged offender, a former class teacher at Whitmore Primary School, died in 2012

Ten alleged victims of historical sexual abuse at a primary school have come forward following an appeal.

The people told Andrew Grove Solicitors that they were abused in the 1980s by John Evans at Whitmore Primary School in Basildon, Essex.

Mr Evans, a former class teacher at the school, died in 2012 and also taught at Basildon's Vange School among others.

The solicitors say that they are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to contact them.

Solicitor Katherine Yates said: "The alleged abuse has left a legacy of health problems for the survivors and it is only right that we make enquiries on their behalf to try and ascertain what happened.

"It appears from our inquiries to date that Mr Evans operated with minimal supervision and as his class room was apart from the main school building it must have been quite difficult for people to know exactly what was going on in that classroom."

'Insufficient evidence'

The solicitors, who specialise in cases of historical child abuse, said the allegations do not relate to any present day students and staff at Whitmore Primary School or Vange School.

Essex County Council said it was made aware of the claims after contact with the Local Authority Designated Officer team, and had referred the matter to the police.

In 2001, a previous Essex Police investigation into sexual abuse "relating to a former teacher from Basildon" resulted in no further action due to "insufficient evidence".

In a statement, the force said: "We were contacted with further information in August 2015 and the case was re-investigated.

"During those inquiries, it was established the suspect had died in 2012 and subsequently no further action was taken.

"We urge victims of child sexual abuse, and anyone who may have any information regarding child sexual abuse, to report it us."