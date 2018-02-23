Image caption The homeless man found dead in a shop doorway was named locally as Rob

A man, believed to be sleeping rough, has been found dead in the doorway of an empty catalogue store following a cold and frosty night.

Police were called to the store in Springfield Road, Chelmsford, by the ambulance service at about 11.10 GMT.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner, police said.

Temperatures dropped below 0C (32F) locally early on Friday, according to the BBC's regional weather service.