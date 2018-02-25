Witham body in river identified as Bradley Lewis, 25
- 25 February 2018
A man whose body was recovered from an Essex river has been identified.
Bradley Lewis, 25, from Witham, was found in the River Brain at Chipping Hill, in Witham, on Friday.
Essex Police said his death was currently being treated as "unexplained". Officers were "working hard to establish the circumstances" before his death.
In a statement his family said: "Bradley was much loved. The family are very shocked and saddened."