Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Dean Jose's family said he had an "incredible zest for life"

A man accused of killing a father-of-two has admitted manslaughter on what would have been the first day of his trial for murder.

Nathan Turner fought with Dean Jose at Murphy's Sports Bar, Brentwood, delivered a fatal kick to the head when it spilled outside.

Mr Jose, 47, died five days later, on 2 September, last year.

Turner, 24, of Brentwood, had his guilty plea to manslaughter accepted by prosecutors at Basildon Crown Court.

The Jose family also accepted the plea.

Mr Jose, of King's Lynn, Norfolk, described as having a "zest for life", was staying with his wife at a Premier Inn, next to the sports bar.

CCTV showed he began the fight in the bar but Turner got the "upper hand" as the fight spilled into the road. the court heard.

Turner delivered a jumping punch, kicked or kneed him, and then gave a final and fatal kick to the head when Jose was on the ground, in the road.

The defendant is due to be sentenced on 9 March.