Counter terror police arrest man at Stansted Airport
- 28 February 2018
A man has been arrested by counter terrorism police at Stansted Airport, the Metropolitan Police have said.
The 39-year-old from Essex was stopped by officers at the airport at about 23:40 GMT on Tuesday.
He was arrested on suspicion of arranging funds or property for the purposes of terrorism, contrary to the Terrorism Act, police said.
The man is being held at a south London police station.